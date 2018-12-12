Cyclone threatening Roar-Victory clash

Suncorp Stadium can expect a deluge over the next few days.

Melbourne Victory's visit to Brisbane Roar on Friday is in danger of being postponed due to Tropical Cyclone Owen.

Football Federation Australia and Suncorp Stadium officials are monitoring the situation alongside the clubs, with a call set to be made by Thursday morning.

Sunday's W-League clash between Brisbane and Victory at Lions Stadium is also is doubt.

Officials are investigating the possibility of pushing Friday's A-League game back to Sunday, although a postponement to later in the season is also an option, depending on forecasts.

It would be the second time a Brisbane-Victory clash was rescheduled, after Besart Berisha's much-anticipated return to Suncorp Stadium in 2015 was delayed due to Tropical Cyclone Marcia.

A-League chief Greg O'Rourke said a call either way would be made as early as Wednesday night, after Cyclone Owen had redeveloped into a category one system in the Gulf of Carpenteria and is forecast to intensify.

"We can confirm that we are keeping a close watch on Cyclone Owen that's tracking towards Brisbane,'' O'Rourke said.

"We're working with the clubs to ensure if any of the games are impacted by severe weather conditions, we'll take appropriate action."

Cyclone Owen has re-intensified into a category one storm. Picture: Sky News Weather

A Suncorp Stadium spokesman said the Roar and FFA had approached venue management about the possibility of shifting the game to Sunday.

Costings of such an exercise are currently being worked out by stadium staff.

"We'll present it to the Roar and FFA, and then they can decide what they want to do," the spokesman said.

Brisbane's weather forecast for Friday is a 90 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and evening, and as well as the possibility of a severe thunderstorm.

Friday's match was looming as a must-win for struggling Roar, who've dropped to second last.

Victory's W-League side occupies the top of the table for the first time in years, having opened up a six-point gap from Roar.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Victory duo Keisuke Honda and Natasha Dowie have been named October/November PFA players of the month.

Dowie, 30, scored four goals in November, including an impressive hat-trick in Victory's 3-2 win over Sydney FC in Round 4.

Honda has been in superb form this season, scoring four goals and making three assists thus far, beating Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United) and Chris Ikonomidis (Perth Glory) to the award.