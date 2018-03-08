Cyclone or no cyclone? Time will tell

PREDICTION: On March 15 we have a probable cyclone somewhere between offshore Bundaberg and New Caledonia. Photo North Coast Storm Chasers.

PREDICTIONS of a possible cyclone forming off the coast of Bundaberg have created hype on social media after a report from a storm chasers page circulated on Monday.

North Coast Storm Chaser's posted four models to their Facebook page recently, which showed the possibility of a cyclone forming next week.

One of the models focused on a probable cyclone forming "somewhere between offshore Bundaberg and New Caledonia" on March 15.

The page's spokesperson and forecaster Antonio Parancin said while information about the models had been causing a lot of chaos online, he was still of the opinion a low or cyclone would form somewhere in the Coral Sea by next Thursday.

"However what I can't tell you and will not tell you until we get closer to the date and models start becoming consistent with their outcome is that for now, there is no need for any panic or fear," he said in the post.

"Sure, go and get your property ready just in case... but understand there is a less than 10% chance right now that a cyclone will affect SE Qld/ NE NSW."

Mr Parancin said those statistics would likely change as the days go on.

His other models included a possible large cyclone crossing south east Queensland and north east New South Wales, delivering flooding rains and destructive winds.

Another model included the possibility of a major cyclone near Cairns.

Mr Parancin said the models were not concrete, were subject to change and were based on comparisons of "where and if" a cyclone was to form.

The NewsMail contacted the Bureau of Meteorology about the claims but a spokesperson said it was too early to give a response.

"That's too far in advance to say whether something would form," BOM spokesman Jim Richardson said.

"We do a tropical cyclone outlook every day for three days in advance so we will be able to tell closer to the date."

As for the weather this week, Mr Richardson said strong winds were currently lashing the Bundaberg region.

"There is a wind warning current which is being created by a high pressure system with south easterly winds," he said.

"At the moment, Bundaberg is experiencing winds from 25 to 30 knots as well as high seas."

Mr Richardson said the windy weather would continue into the weekend as well as the chance of showers.

The conditions have hampered beach time in Bundaberg today, with surf life savers shutting up ocean activities.

Surf Life Saving Queensland released a tweet earlier stating Kelly's Beach had been closed due to dangerous surf.

