Cyclone Oma downgraded but still unleashing havoc

Bureau of Meteorology satellite image shows cyclone Oma moving towards the Queensland coast on Thursday.

Bureau of Meteorology satellite image shows cyclone Oma moving towards the Queensland coast on Thursday. Bureau of Meteorology

UPDATE 9.15am: A SEVERE Weather Warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for abnormally, high tides, damaging and hazardous surf, and damaging winds covering an area from Tweed Heads, south to Yamba as a result of Cyclone Oma.

Abnormally high tides may cause sea water flooding of low lying areas from Tweed Heads to Yamba today and into the weekend while heavy seas are also predicted with waves around 5m along our north east coastline causing coastal erosion.

The Bureau of Meteorology is currently monitoring the south-westerly direction of Oma, with the Tropical Cyclone Watch now cancelled.

NSW SES Operations Commander, Mark Somers said despite TC Oma being downgraded to category 1, the Northern Rivers will still see severe weather over the next three days.

"Oma is expected to bring gale force winds and sea water flooding in low lying areas. These conditions may cause power outages so I would urge residents who need to access medication or are planning to restock their cupboards to do so today.

"It is important households are well prepared with food and water so they can cope with conditions as they continue to develop," Mr Somers said.

NSW SES Community Capability Officer, Janet Pettit said residents in the Northern Rivers need to be alert, not alarmed.

"The SES is urging residents to prepare their properties by tying down loose items, moving vehicles undercover and keeping a close eye on neighbours, especially if they are elderly.

"It is also important everyone updates their Home Emergency Kits, just in case power goes out or they become isolated. Make sure torches, radio and batteries are on hand,"she said.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.

For further information related to Bureau of Meteorology Warnings, please go to www.bom.gov.au.

For more FloodSafe and StormSafe information and a copy of a Home or Business Emergency Plan go to www.sesemergencyplan.com.au .

UPDATE 8.00am: TROPICAL Cyclone Oma has weakened to Category 1.

The Cyclone Watch has been cancelled along the SE Qld and northern NSW coast, as the system is forecast to remain offshore through the weekend. Abnormally high tides and dangerous surf conditions will continue, refer to the latest Severe Weather Warnings.

Original story: LAST night, tropical cyclone Oma (category 2) was located 780 kilometres east northeast of Brisbane. It is expected to continue moving in a south to southwesterly direction today, before becoming slow moving during Saturday and then tracking to the north or northwest on Sunday. Strong winds and large waves will be whipped up along northern parts of the coast today and Saturday, coinciding with king tides.

Abnormally high tides may cause sea water flooding of low lying areas are possible north of Yamba today and Saturday.

Water levels at high tide may exceed the highest tide of the year by around half a metre.

Damaging surf conditions, with waves exceeding 5 metres in the surf zone, may produce significant beach erosion along the Northern Rivers coast from later Friday evening, and continue into Saturday.

Hazardous surf conditions are also forecast over the northern New South Wales coast today, extending to central parts of the coast over the weekend.

Locally damaging wind gusts in excess of 90 km/h may develop about the exposed parts of the coast near the Queensland border today and into Saturday. These damaging wind gusts may extend to the northern border ranges later today.

A Tropical Cyclone Watch is also current for areas between Bundaberg and Ballina (NSW).

Locations which may be affected include Tweed Heads, Hastings Point, Byron Bay, Ballina, Yamba and Brunswick Heads.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.

* Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 218. The Bureau and State Emergency Service would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.

To read more on about Cyclone Oma go here.