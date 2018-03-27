Bruce Hwy cut, 42 people rescued and 600mm rain

Flooding in Port Douglas after they receieved 598mm of rain. Picture: Chris Allen Baker

Flooding in Port Douglas after they receieved 598mm of rain. Picture: Chris Allen Baker

MORE than 40 people had to be rescued overnight after flash floods in far north Queensland, with ex-tropical cyclone Nora dumping almost 600mm of rain in some areas.

The low has now shifted south of Cairns, cutting the Bruce Hwy.

The SES rescued 42 people from two caravan parks when the water inundated them overnight, spokesman Sean McGuinness told Channel Nine this morning.

"Swift water people were sent in first and flood boat crews were tasked to assist for that situation, just because of the number of people that were reported," he said.

Mr McGuiness said the flood waters went down quickly, but several people lost property.

"Some people did have the opportunity to get their belongings up and safe, but a lot of reports are from the people that had come to our SES headquarters was in regards to the fact that their belongings were still in the caravans," Mr McGuinness said.

"(There was) a lot of damage and light will tell us how bad the damage is and we'll be able to get in there safely."

Cairns council has warned residents that major flood levels are occurring on the Barron River at Caravonica, Kamerunga and Lake Placid.

The overnight incidents come after a whopping 598mm of rain smashed Port Douglas as authorities warn of more mudslides, flash flooding and cut roads.

Up to 200mm is predicted to batter parts of flood-drenched tropical north Queensland due to a trough of torrential rain, thunderstorms and damaging winds linked to remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Nora.

Traffic backed up at Smithfield roundabout at 7.30am on Monday after floods cut the road.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll said there was still a risk of flash flooding from Cape Tribulation in far north Queensland to Townsville.

"Tropical Cyclone Nora has been downgraded but there is still increased rainfall for coastal areas of the far north as the system moves west," Ms Carroll said.

"The current heavy falls we are seeing are in addition to recent downpours that saw flooding in Ingham and Innisfail, and flood warnings are still in place for many rivers."

Motorists stand in disbelief after a landslide blocks the Captain Cook Hwy near Oaks Beach. Picture: Travis Gooch

Startling scenes posted on social media showed vehicles dodging boulders and landslides on the Captain Cook Highway between Cairns and Port Douglas before it was cut off on Sunday.

Residents self-evacuated out of one home on millionaire's row in Murphy St after a 400m-wide landslide on the headland at Port Douglas.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said the low-level trough was now sitting around Ingham.

RAINFALL TOTALS

Port Douglas: 598mm

Mossman: 381mm

Miranda Downs: 376mm

Croydon: 240mm

Cairns Airport: 222.2mm

Ingham: 161mm

