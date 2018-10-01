Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cyclone Debbie' influence went far and wide, these floods near Lismore, NSW.
Cyclone Debbie' influence went far and wide, these floods near Lismore, NSW.
Environment

Cyclone Debbie flood under the spotlight at SCU symposium

Hamish Broome
by
1st Oct 2018 12:00 AM

THE devastating impact of the Cyclone Debbie flood on Lismore will feature in a major symposium tomorrow, organised by the National Centre for Flood Research at Southern Cross University

The centre, established in the wake of last year's disaster, is aiming to combine world-leading research from the social, environmental and engineering sciences to find better solutions to flooding.

Its inaugural symposium, held at SCU's Lismore campus on Tuesday, has a packed agenda featuring panel sessions and speed talks from a range of perspectives on the subject of flooding

Lismore's experience of the Cyclone Debbie disaster last March-April will be in the spotlight as the subject of one of three panel sessions.

The event also includes speed talks on weather forecasting challenges, flood hydrology, and resilience building.

The aim of the event is to identify which research needs should be prioritised, and what capacity building is required to minimise the inevitable occurrence of floods.

Estimtaes of the damage to Lismore alone in last year's 11.59m flood was estimated at between $40 million to upwards of $200 million.

Southern Cross University is seen as well placed to lead the new centre, with strong capabilities in water management, hydrology, health sciences, floodplain management, and civil engineering, among others. But the centre's footprint goes beyond SCU alone, with an interdisciplinary team which includes key experts from other world-class research institutions such as UNSW and further afield.

The centre's founding director is Professor Caroline Sullivan from SCU's School of Environment, Science and Engineering and a specialist in environmental economics and policy.

The ultimate aim of the centre is to create a genuinely interdiscplinary research centre, which covers everything from weather forecastin, and hydrology, and catchment managment and engineering to the social and community aspects such as flood preparation, resilience and recovery.

For more information, email floodresearch@scu.edu.au

cyclone debbie flood lismore 2017 floods national centre for flood research southern cross university
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: How 468,000 visitors made this town #1

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: How 468,000 visitors made this town #1

    Destinations SYDNEY'S love affair with Byron Bay continues with new statistics proving Byron is number one.

    • 1st Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    The love story behind Ballina's newest business

    premium_icon The love story behind Ballina's newest business

    Business Steve Worley's recipe for business success is great customer service

    • 1st Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    Mural master, NZ MP, named SCU alumni of the year

    Mural master, NZ MP, named SCU alumni of the year

    News A New Zealand MP has received the university's top alumni honour

    • 1st Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    Showgirl crown chance to represent Northern Rivers

    Showgirl crown chance to represent Northern Rivers

    News Showgirl competition is one of the most traditional events in NCN

    • 1st Oct 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners