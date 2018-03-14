Menu
A satellite image of TC Linda at midnight last night. Source BoM
Weather

Cyclone moves towards the east coast

14th Mar 2018 5:07 AM

THE Bureau of Meteorology officially named Tropical Cyclone Linda yesterday afternoon. This is what we know so far:

  • Linda is a category 1 cyclone
  • The cyclone is expected to move towards the Queensland coast for the next 24 hours
  • She will then turn south and ultimately southeast away from the coast again.
  • Today's conditions will be unfavourable for tropical cyclone Linda, and it is expected to transition into an intense subtropical low
  • Large waves, dangerous surf conditions are expected.

So what will we see on the Northern Rivers? Early this morning BoM issued a hazardous surf warning and a strong wind warning for the Byron Coast.

"NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that people should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas," the BoM website explains.

A Weatherzone image of Tropical Cyclone Linda as at 5am this morning.
But BoM has acknowledged there is "some uncertainty" about the exact movement of the weather system.

"Tropical Cyclone Linda is currently positioned over the Coral Sea, and is expected to move southwest towards the northern New South Wales/southern Queensland coast while transitioning to an ex-Tropical Cyclone today, however the system is also expected to remain well offshore," the forecast for the Northern Rivers explains.

"The system is then forecast to move away to the east later on Thursday, although some uncertainty remains regarding the exact movement of the system."

North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster, Antonio Parancin, said some models had the remains of Linda hitting the coast, while the other half showed her moving southeast towards New Zealand.

Tropical Cyclone Linda tracking. Picture: BoM
"Linda will not remain a cyclone for very long due to some bad conditions approaching the system which will ultimately weaken and shred her apart," he wrote on Facebook.

"If she weakens enough then it's possible to see this weak system come onshore southeast Queensland."

northern rivers weather tropical cyclone linda
Lismore Northern Star
