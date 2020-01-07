Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Cyclone Blake could become category two system today

7th Jan 2020 9:21 AM

 

WESTERN Australia's first tropical cyclone of the summer is bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to the Kimberley region.

Slow-moving Tropical Cyclone Blake is tracking along the coast, passing close to Broome overnight on Monday.

On Tuesday, the category one system is expected to move towards the southwest and may cross the coast near Wallal Downs, along Eighty Mile Beach.

It could also intensify into a category two storm.

Destructive winds with gusts over 125km/h may develop early on Tuesday between Beagle Bay and Bidyadanga, possibly including Broome, then extend southwards to Wallal Downs later on Tuesday.

Gales could extend into inland parts of the eastern Pilbara late on Tuesday or early on Wednesday.

A yellow alert has been issued for people in or near communities from Kuri Bay to Bidyadanga.

People need to take action and get ready to shelter from a cyclone, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.

More Stories

Show More
cyclone cyclone blake seniors-news weather western australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of sexually assaulting teens at NYE party

        premium_icon Man accused of sexually assaulting teens at NYE party

        News POLICE allege the 44-year-old assaulted the two girls at a party near Casino.

        • 7th Jan 2020 8:55 AM
        Long-term campers told they can’t re-book site next year

        premium_icon Long-term campers told they can’t re-book site next year

        News LONG time campers at this coastal town say they are concerned they won’t be able to...

        Fire brigade fraudster remains on bail ahead of sentencing

        premium_icon Fire brigade fraudster remains on bail ahead of sentencing

        News The 36-year-old will have to return to court in two months’ time.

        Taxi driver attacked with knife at Casino

        premium_icon Taxi driver attacked with knife at Casino

        Crime She said the driver received stitches and was released from hospital

        • 7th Jan 2020 9:15 AM