Cyclists to cross Northern Rivers on charity ride

A GROUP of cyclists have embarked on a ride from from Sydney to Brisbane to raise awareness for a rare syndrome.

This week Oliver Elsworth, Pat McMahon, Andrew Morrison, James Chesterman and Phil Randerson are on the road for the Wheelin' for Phelan to raise money and awareness for Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation.

Mr Elsworth's own son, Ted, was diagnosed with Phelan-McDermid Syndrome when he was two years old.

Due to the rarity of Phelan-McDermid Syndrome there are currently no doctors in Australia specialising in the condition and upon Ted's diagnosis Mr Elsworth said he was advised by the paediatrician to 'Google it' as neither she nor any of her colleagues had heard of the syndrome before.

"The last four years have been a long journey, trying to educate myself and Ted's team of doctors around how Phelan-McDermid Syndrome affects his development and healt," Mr Elsworth said.

Phelan-McDermid Syndrome (also known as P-MS) is an extremely rare genetic condition caused by the deletion on the terminal end of chromosome 22.

There are approximately 1400 children and young adults diagnosed with P-MS worldwide.

Of the 1400 approximately 70 are here in Australia.

Some of the core features of P-MS are:

Intellectual disability of varying degrees

Extremely delayed or absent speech

Symptoms of Autism Spectrum Disorder

Extremely poor muscle tone

Seizures

Heart conditions

Kidney conditions

Gastrointestinal issues

In September the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation Australia are hosting a conference which will allow parents and carers of P-MS sufferers to meet with and learn from specialists from America including Dr Katy Phelan, who first diagnosed the syndrome.

"This is an invaluable opportunity to learn more about how I can help my son and find answers to the symptoms he presents with," Mr Elsworth said.

On Thursday the boys will be riding across the Northern Rivers, from Tenterfield to Murwillumbah, on the fifth day of their ride.

So far they have ridden Sydney to Newcastle, Newcastle to Gloucester, Gloucester to Armidale, and today (Wednesday) Armidale to Tenterfield.

The last day will see them ride from Murwillumbah to Brisbane.

The cyclists are being supported by Tim Larkin and Chris Duncan who are keeping the boys well fed and replenished.

To support the Wheelin' for Phelan visit their fundraising page, and keep up with their progress via their Facebook page.