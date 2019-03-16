Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cyclist group Freestyle Cyclists will hold rallies across the five major capital cities, arguing that less helmets would save more lives. Photo: AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy.
Cyclist group Freestyle Cyclists will hold rallies across the five major capital cities, arguing that less helmets would save more lives. Photo: AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy.
News

Cyclists protest compulsory helmet laws

by Thomas Morgan
16th Mar 2019 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CYCLISTS across the country will take to the streets today to protest compulsory helmet rules, which organisers claim are holding their mode of transport back.

The Freestyle Cyclists organisation today will hold the Helmet Optional Ride rally in the five capital cities, including in Brisbane, where the procession will depart the Kurilpa Bridge at 11am and travel through South Brisbane to Davies Park, West End.

Freestyle Cyclists' Brisbane ride organiser Geoff McLeod said the organisation supported people's choice to wear helmets, but said the current legislation is a blunt, one-size-fits all approach.

Cyclist group Freestyle Cyclists will hold rallies across the five major capital cities, arguing that less helmets would save more lives. Photo: AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy.
Cyclist group Freestyle Cyclists will hold rallies across the five major capital cities, arguing that less helmets would save more lives. Photo: AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy.

"You don't cop a fine for not wearing a lifejacket when you go to the beach."

"It's not about helmets, it's about the helmet laws. Every sensible law in this country has a number of sensible exemptions."

Mr McLeod said the benefits of cycling on health needed to be taken into account, arguing that more people died from cardiovascular disease than from cycling accidents.

He said current legislation discouraged people from riding to and from work and incentivised sitting in traffic, which was unhealthier.

"If you ride a bike everyday, there is about 0.0000033 per cent of having a serious life changing injury."

"We need a law that takes into consideration the times."

He pointed to European countries which had no compulsory helmet laws and had higher bike ridership than Australia.

Brisbane City Council’s CityCycle initiative. File photo.
Brisbane City Council’s CityCycle initiative. File photo.

Mr McLeod said wet weather would probably put a dampener on numbers, but that their core group of supporters were passionate about the issue.

"Many of our supporters today are from right across Queensland."

cyclist editors picks helmet laws

Top Stories

    Police call for witnesses after Lismore Hospital shooting

    premium_icon Police call for witnesses after Lismore Hospital shooting

    News POLICE are calling for vision to of an incident when a correctional services was allegedly assaulted.

    Toni Childs' Retrospective also looks after the bees

    premium_icon Toni Childs' Retrospective also looks after the bees

    Whats On Federal resident celebrates 30 years from release of Union

    • 16th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    River looks beautiful but 'don't put your head under'

    premium_icon River looks beautiful but 'don't put your head under'

    Environment Family lives on river, but has to drive for an hour if desiring swim

    Mayor: hospital shooting 'a tragedy'

    premium_icon Mayor: hospital shooting 'a tragedy'

    News Lismore mayor seeks details from police