Cyclists hurt in drunken road rage incident, court hears

A CASINO man accused of crashing his ute into two cyclists while drunk on the Bruxner Highway, severely injuring them, also allegedly headbutted a third rider during an ensuing altercation.

Richard David Dunwell, 34, is now facing 12 charges in relation to the incident on May 19 at Drake which saw an annual social ride to Tenterfield come to a horrifying end.

Police allege Mr Dunwell was more than four times over the legal alcohol limit when his white Ford ute careened into cyclists Nikola Vukadinovikj and Mark Ellard, leaving them in a critical condition.

The two men were later airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital where they underwent surgery.

After the crash Mr Dunwell allegedly assaulted a third rider, Roderick Staples, by headbutting him.

He was subsequently breath tested by police and allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.243.

Police also allege they located 13.84g of cannabis in his ute.

Mr Dunwell's matter came up for mention in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, where it was adjourned to next month. He remains behind bars, and bail was not applied for.

He faces two counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving, predatory driving, and common assault.

The charge for predatory driving states that Mr Dunwell while driving his ute near "a number of bicycles being ridden on the road, engaged in conduct that threatened to cause an impact and cause the person actual bodily harm."

He is also charged with high range drink driving, altering the concentration of alcohol before a test by refusing to leave the scene, and drug possession.

The matter returns to Lismore Local Court on September 4, with Mr Dunwell to appear via video link.