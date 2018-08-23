Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Cyclists hurt in drunken road rage incident, court hears

Hamish Broome
by
23rd Aug 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO man accused of crashing his ute into two cyclists while drunk on the Bruxner Highway, severely injuring them, also allegedly headbutted a third rider during an ensuing altercation.

Richard David Dunwell, 34, is now facing 12 charges in relation to the incident on May 19 at Drake which saw an annual social ride to Tenterfield come to a horrifying end.

Police allege Mr Dunwell was more than four times over the legal alcohol limit when his white Ford ute careened into cyclists Nikola Vukadinovikj and Mark Ellard, leaving them in a critical condition.

The two men were later airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital where they underwent surgery.

After the crash Mr Dunwell allegedly assaulted a third rider, Roderick Staples, by headbutting him.

He was subsequently breath tested by police and allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.243.

Police also allege they located 13.84g of cannabis in his ute.

Mr Dunwell's matter came up for mention in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, where it was adjourned to next month. He remains behind bars, and bail was not applied for.

He faces two counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving, predatory driving, and common assault.

The charge for predatory driving states that Mr Dunwell while driving his ute near "a number of bicycles being ridden on the road, engaged in conduct that threatened to cause an impact and cause the person actual bodily harm."

He is also charged with high range drink driving, altering the concentration of alcohol before a test by refusing to leave the scene, and drug possession.

The matter returns to Lismore Local Court on September 4, with Mr Dunwell to appear via video link.

cyclist hit by car dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm drake northern rivers crime richard david dunwell
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'I will not resign... this is about integrity': Kevin Hogan

    'I will not resign... this is about integrity': Kevin Hogan

    News IT HAS been labelled a controversial and "ballsy" move. But the Page MP says his decision was made out of respect for his "fed up" community.

    Skate park supporters vow to fight after council refusal

    premium_icon Skate park supporters vow to fight after council refusal

    Council News Ballina council has refused its own development application

    Does this cafe have the best coffee in Lismore?

    premium_icon Does this cafe have the best coffee in Lismore?

    Business We reveal the list of the top 10 places to get coffee

    • 23rd Aug 2018 12:00 PM
    RFS gear stolen from motel room

    RFS gear stolen from motel room

    Crime Stolen items belonged to a RFS volunteer helping fight local fires

    Local Partners