SHIRE SHOOTOUT - Riders from across the Northern Rivers will compete in the exciting new eight-race series the Shire Shootout 2019 hosted by the Ballina Bicycle Club and Byron Bay Cycle Club. Supplied
Cyclists head-to-head in shootout

Alison Paterson
24th Jan 2019 9:22 AM
SOME of the best riders in the region are preparing for a new eight-race series which starts this weekend.

Hosted by the Ballina Bicycle Club and the Byron Bay Cycle Club, the inaugural Shire Shootout 2019 Race Series event will run from January to April.

The series will see four races hosted by each club.

Ballina Bicycle Club race director Andrew Downey said this eight-races series will test riders across a mix of disciplines - criterium, road, handicap and individual time-trial.

"The idea is to have our clubs work closely together as well as have a little friendly club versus club rivalry,” he said.

"We have over 40 riders indicate their interest so it's going be a great first event of the series this Sunday.”

Downey said the series is already attracting interest from outside the region.

"We have approached clubs as far away as Grafton, Tenterfield and Yamba,” he said.

"Over 40 riders have indicated their interest for the first event and not all out locals, so we will have a nice mixed field which is great.”

BBCC race director Chris Boogert race director said their club's riders are looking forward to racing in different environments to their usual criterium events.

He said riders will get to experience the hilly circuit at BBC's Macadamia Castle course as well that road course at Empire Vale.

"We do more the flatter circuits at Byron Bay, so this series will offer more versatile experiences,” he said.

"There will be a good spread of grades which will suit a wide range of abilities so everyone from first time to elite will enjoy the series.”

Downey and Boogert said the key aim of the series is to bring together the region's cycling community.

Like all sporting clubs, volunteers area key element of the action being able to take place.

Downey said it makes sense for the two clubs to share their skills on and off the track.

"So we will pool our resources as clubs put their volunteer energies into the same event,” he said.

