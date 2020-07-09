Cyclists, golfers, basketballers scoop funding wins

HAPPY TRAILS: Kyogle MTB Club vice-president Travis Kerwin, 17 on his bike with L-R Cr Danielle Mulholland, club secretary Fiona Kerwin, Kevin Hogan and Simon Dejoux, celebrate the $19,000 in funding to repair local mountain bike trails devastated by bushfires.

“IT’S fantastic to get this $19,000 worth of funding so we can repair the local mountain bike trails.”

Kyogle MTB Club vice-president Travis Kerwin, 17, said being able to repatriate the trails devastated by the 2019 bushfires was wonderful news.

The club will use the money to reconstruct damaged trails, install new trails, signage and new seating options.

The announcement was made by Page MP Kevin Hogan, who visited Kyogle to announce the council had received a $1.3 million grant to assist with bushfire recovery.

This money has been distributed to various businesses and community organisations.

Mayor Danielle Mulholland said $25,000 will be provided to replace almost 500m of boundary fencing at Kyogle Showgrounds.

She said the funding would allow the community to rebuild and bring tourism back to the area.

“The bushfires not only physically damaged much of the area, but also had a large economic impact on businesses,” Cr Mulholland said.

Kyogle Golf Club president Col Griffiths was delighted that they had secured funding to upgrade the putting area on the course.

Mr Griffiths said this would allow them to hold putting competitions and attract more golfers to the club.

“We have replaced the practice putting area and also established a nursery,” he said.

“We have been putting up with bare patches along the course and with a nursery we can cut out a block of grass and fix the patches straight away.

“We will also have a course irrigation system where we won’t need to use the town supply.

“This will save on excess water rates.”

Other work to be funded in Kyogle included a upgrade of the basketball court at Anzac Park.