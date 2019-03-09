Cyclists dare to be bare for annual World Naked Bike Ride

Daring 'biketivists' will bare all in the annual World Naked Bike Ride this weekend. Events will be held in Lismore, Nimbin and Byron Bay.

Daring 'biketivists' will bare all in the annual World Naked Bike Ride this weekend. Events will be held in Lismore, Nimbin and Byron Bay. Contributed

WHILE clothing is optional for daring cyclists riding in the World Naked Bike Ride this weekend, a helmet is compulsory.

The World Naked Bike Ride is a global movement of 'biketivists', advocating a number of worthy causes like safety of cyclists, walkers and drivers, encouraging sustainable transport, and an attitude of sharing the space on local roads.

The ride protests against the use harmful fossil fuels that damage the wellbeing of our people and our environment and sparks discussions on body image and body acceptance.

After last year's World Naked Bike Ride tenth anniversary in Nimbin and record breaking attendance in Byron Bay, Lismore cyclists are taking up the challenge, stripping off and hitting the streets of the CBD with an appeal for the safety of bicycle riders and pedestrians on our roads.

Organiser of Lismore's 2019 World Naked Bike Ride Tommy Brogden, said he was surprised at Lismore's lack of road safety awareness.

"I'm surprised that with some excellent road safety awareness in Nimbin and Byron Bay, that Lismore car drivers seem a bit slow to catch up.

"I live in town and cycle all over the place - I can't tell you how many times I've had a speeding car almost run me down or cut me off. This is why more people need to join the World Naked Bike Ride - to show car drivers how vulnerable the rest of us are on the roads.”

Lismore's first World Naked Bike Ride took place in 2015 with a small but passionate ride organised by the local LGBTIQ cycling club known as the BringBringRing.

In preparation for Lismore's fourth World Naked Bike Ride, Mr Brogden said the ride was a celebration bicycle transport, body power, Lismore and the local community.

"You don't have to be naked to join in - we all use a 'bare as you dare' approach and you don't even have to be in the ride to support it, just turn up on the day and cheer from the side,” he said.

"We welcome people of all ages, body shapes, genders and walks of life to join us on the ride, which we are committed to making as safe and friendly as possible for all participants.”

After applying body paint and other adornments, riders will depart together for a safe, easy ride through the streets of Lismore's CBD, with plenty of opportunities to stop and take in some of Lismore's fantastic spaces. Riders are asked to bring their own bicycle,sunscreen, water and a helmet.

Those keen get on their bikes are invited to gather at 23 Newbridge Street, South Lismore on Sunday, 10 March from 10am.

Byron Bay

The Byron Bay event is on at 3pm Sunday 10 March.

Participants meet at 1.30pm for paint up at Butler Street Reserve Byron Bay, the ride commences at 3pm.

Learn more at the Byron Bay World Naked Bike Ride Facebook Page .

Nimbin

World Naked Bike Ride - Nimbin is a Protest for Peace and the Environment.

Meet at the Nimbin Bush Theatre at 10am on Saturday, March 9 to paint up followed by a few laps of the main street to loud applause from the cheer squad.