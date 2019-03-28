Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A cyclist has been injured in a collision with a truck.
A cyclist has been injured in a collision with a truck. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat
Breaking

Cyclist suffers multiple injuries after collision with truck

Aisling Brennan
by
28th Mar 2019 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital after being hit by a truck along the Pacific Highway this morning.

Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed emergency crews were called to the scene near Brunswick Heads at 10.20am today.

"A 46-year-old man cycling was treated for head and chest injuries with a possible fracture to the left knee and pelvic injury," the spokesman said.

"He's been taken in a stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital (by ambulance)."

More information to come.

brunswick heads cyclist crash emergency services northern rivers breaking news truck crash
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Fake $20 notes circulating on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Fake $20 notes circulating on the Northern Rivers

    Crime POLICE said the notes, which are meant to be used to train Chinese bank tellers, were being used illegally.

    • 28th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Baby product giant put on complaints register

    premium_icon Baby product giant put on complaints register

    News Customers said they were "dissatisfied with the quality of goods"

    Women's hoop dreams scores interest with players

    premium_icon Women's hoop dreams scores interest with players

    Sport Call out for players for the Lismore Women's Basketball Competition

    • 28th Mar 2019 11:11 AM
    What drives Lismore's Woman of the Year

    premium_icon What drives Lismore's Woman of the Year

    Community 'Something needs to be done'

    • 28th Mar 2019 12:01 PM