Cyclist suffers multiple injuries after collision with truck

A cyclist has been injured in a collision with a truck. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat

A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital after being hit by a truck along the Pacific Highway this morning.

Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed emergency crews were called to the scene near Brunswick Heads at 10.20am today.

"A 46-year-old man cycling was treated for head and chest injuries with a possible fracture to the left knee and pelvic injury," the spokesman said.

"He's been taken in a stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital (by ambulance)."

