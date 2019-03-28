Cyclist suffers multiple injuries after collision with truck
A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital after being hit by a truck along the Pacific Highway this morning.
Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed emergency crews were called to the scene near Brunswick Heads at 10.20am today.
"A 46-year-old man cycling was treated for head and chest injuries with a possible fracture to the left knee and pelvic injury," the spokesman said.
"He's been taken in a stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital (by ambulance)."
