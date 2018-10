Emergency services have been called to a crash involving a cyclist.

Emergency services have been called to a crash involving a cyclist. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat

EMERGENCY services have been called to an incident at Cooper's Shoot.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to reports of a cyclist having fallen on Piccadilly Hill Rd just after 9am.

He said the 65-year-old man had fallen and suffered head and arm injuries.

He was wearing a helmet at the time.

The spokesman said two ambulance crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter had been called to the scene.