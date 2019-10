BREAKING NEWS: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is on scene at Ocean Shores following a crash.

EMERGENCY crews are on scene at Ocean Shores following a collision between a car and a bicycle this afternoon.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesman said a 16-year-old male riding the bike has suffered critical injuries.

Initial reports suggest the rider has sustained a fractured leg and possible head injuries after the crash on Goondoloo Drive, Ocean Shores.