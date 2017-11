A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the Tweed this morning.

About 10.30am, a 64-year-old man was riding his motorcycle along Smith Creek Rd, Stokers Siding, when he failed to negotiate a bend and left the roadway, falling down an embankment.

Friends who were riding with the man stopped to help him, however the man died at the scene.

Police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command will prepare a report for the Coroner.