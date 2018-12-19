Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A cyclist is being treated after he was struck by a car in Goonellabah this morning.
A cyclist is being treated after he was struck by a car in Goonellabah this morning. Rebecca Lollback
Breaking

Cyclist injured in collision at roundabout

Liana Turner
by
19th Dec 2018 9:01 AM

A CYCLIST is being treated after a collision in Goonellabah.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said two crews were called to the scene on the Oliver Avenue and Rous Rd roundabout about 8.20am.

He said one ambulance was at the scene and another was still en route.

He said paramedics were treating the cyclist, a 63-year-old man, who was hit by a car.

The man has suffered back injuries and grazes.

"He's being assessed now," the spokesman said.

He said police were also at the scene.

cyclists goonellabah northern rivers traffic
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man killed after being hit by truck on highway

    Man killed after being hit by truck on highway

    News POLICE said the man walked onto the Pacific Highway near Brunswick Heads and was hit by an oncoming truck.

    Meatworks blames 'worldwide crash' for $7 million loss

    premium_icon Meatworks blames 'worldwide crash' for $7 million loss

    Business Compared to a profit of $1.06m in the previous financial year

    Dying woman's carer in court over medical cannabis 'breach'

    premium_icon Dying woman's carer in court over medical cannabis 'breach'

    Crime He acquired a larger amount of the drug because he was travelling

    Delay in killer's manslaughter sentencing

    premium_icon Delay in killer's manslaughter sentencing

    Crime The man won't be sentenced until the new year

    Local Partners