Cyclist injured in collision at roundabout

A CYCLIST is being treated after a collision in Goonellabah.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said two crews were called to the scene on the Oliver Avenue and Rous Rd roundabout about 8.20am.

He said one ambulance was at the scene and another was still en route.

He said paramedics were treating the cyclist, a 63-year-old man, who was hit by a car.

The man has suffered back injuries and grazes.

"He's being assessed now," the spokesman said.

He said police were also at the scene.