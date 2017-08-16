Cyclist hit by car on Tamarind Drive

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car.

A FEMALE cyclist in her early 20s has been transported to Ballina Hospital after a collision with a motor vehicle on Tamarind Drive, Tintenbar earlier this morning.

An Ambulance media spokesman said they were called to the incident at 7.55am.

"There was a collision between a cyclist and a car,” he said.

"And the cyclist suffered grazes to her leg and arm and has been taken to Ballina Hospital in a stable condition.”

A witness who drove past the scene when police were in attendance said the incident occurred near the junction of Tamarind Drive and Tintenbar Rd.

In 2016 Titenbar cyclist Hans Battaerd was killed when struck from behind by an elderly driver.

A spokesperson from the Northern NSW Local Health District said the cyclist is in a stable condition and doing well.

According to a cyclist from Ballina, there have been a number of incidents involving riders and motorists on Tintenbar Rd.