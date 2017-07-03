Cyclist flown to hospital after crash near Byron Bay

MONDAY 3.42pm: POLICE continue investigations into a crash that has left a cyclist seriously injured near Byron Bay.

Tweed/Byron police are on scene with Crash Investigations Unit expected to be in attendance.

Police said officers are trying to determine whether a car was involved in the crash.

Inspector Bobbie Cullen said the road was closed off at about 1pm.

Police, Byron Shire Council or the Transport Management Centre couldn't confirm whether the road has been reopened or if a contra flow in place.

A Byron Shire Council staffer is on their way to the scene.



MONDAY 3.13pm: A CYCLIST has been airlifted to the Gold Coast after he was reported to be critically injured in a crash with a car near Byron Bay.

Emergency services were called to Old Bangalow Rd about 12.30pm where paramedics performed CPR on the cyclist, who went into cardiac arrest following the crash.

Reports from the scene say the male cyclist was in a critical condition

The male cyclist was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition by the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter.

More to come.