Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cyclist dies after crash south of Coast

by Alan Quinney
3rd Apr 2020 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Police are wanting to speak to anyone seeing or who may any information about a fatal traffic crash on Bribie Island yesterday afternoon.

A 69-year-old Bribie Island man died after the crash involving a cyclist in Woorim about 4.30pm.

Police said the cyclist had been travelling east along First Ave.

"Initial investigations suggest a car was travelling behind the cyclist and attempted to swerve to avoid colliding with him," police said.

The cyclist was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 69-year-old Tiaro man, was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information for police can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

Originally published as Cyclist dies after crash

More Stories

bribie island cyclist editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Convicted carjacker behind bars, ordered to pay police

        premium_icon Convicted carjacker behind bars, ordered to pay police

        News A MAN who carjacked a visitor to Byron Bay in January will spend two years behind bars.

        'Looking very closely’: ACCC warns petrol retailers

        premium_icon 'Looking very closely’: ACCC warns petrol retailers

        News Fuel prices on the Northern Rivers are still sky-high

        How 250 talented athletes are staying motivated

        premium_icon How 250 talented athletes are staying motivated

        Sport Promising athletes swap the sporting field for a keyboard

        New Telstra mobile tower planned for East Lismore

        premium_icon New Telstra mobile tower planned for East Lismore

        News $250,000 facility would include a 35m-high monopole