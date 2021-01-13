Menu
Four ambulance crews and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service were dispatched to the scene. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Cyclist critical after fall, bystanders praised for CPR

Javier Encalada
13th Jan 2021 1:15 PM
A man was flown from Byron Bay to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition this morning.

Just after 10.45am, paramedics responded to reports a man had fallen off his bicycle on Ewingsdale Rd.

Bystanders and council workers were praised by NSW Ambulance for assisting the man before paramedics arrived.

Four ambulance crews and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were dispatched to the scene

Paramedics treated a man believed to be in his 80s.

CPR was performed by paramedics until the patient had a return of circulation.

Inspector Robert Kembrey from NSW Ambulance praise bystanders and council workers.

"When we arrived on scene it was great to see bystanders and council workers assisting the patient," he said

"Early intervention and effective CPR is crucial, it gives the patient the best chance of survival.

"If you get the chance to do a first aid course or learn CPR, please do it. You never know when it might come in handy."

