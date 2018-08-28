Menu
TOUGH CYCLE: Braving the elements was worth every penny for Bennalong Swisswellness team rider Joseph Taylor from the Gold Coast who won the Ballina Bicycle Club's$1000 Dash for Cash on Sunday.
Cycling's race of attrition

Alison Paterson
28th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
BRAVING the icy winds and heavy rain on the challenging Knockrow circuit, Gold Coast cyclist Joseph Cooper rode away with the inaugural Dash for Cash win of $1000.

The 112km event originally comprised 15 laps of the Ballina Bicycle Club's hilly Macadamia Castle course with a small but talented field of 10 riders entered and nine starters.

But after heavy rain saw seven riders record a DNF (did not finish) and Gold Coast cyclist Tim Hoy limped in with a flat tyre and no hope of catching Cooper, the Dash for Cash was declared over after just nine laps.

Cooper, 32, who rides for Australia's leading continental team, Bennalong Swisswellness, said he decided to compete in the BBC event, rather than the 36th edition of Queensland's toughest one-day road race, the Cunningham Classic, on Saturday.

It was an astute choice as he immediately powered into a breakaway with Hoy and Brisbane Cycling Club's Carter Bettles chasing the man who has several Jayco Herald Sun Tours under his belt.

"I want to do different events as my cycling career is winding down at 32,” Cooper said.

"It's good to ride in different races and I have nit been here before.”

Cooper said the win was his first time on the Knockrow course which he said was excellent.

"I rode it cold without seeing it first and it was great, I like a looped course,” he said.

""You do the course once and then you know what you are in for and you where to put down the hammer and where to recover and then it's a matter of repeating.”

Runner-up Bettles said it was a tough but enjoyable event.

"It was a real race of attrition,” he said.

Race director Andrew Downey said the riders performed well despite the weather.

He said lap times were only slightly down despite the rain and wind.

"They started off at about 11 minutes and went up to 12 minutes,” he said.

The field started out with nine riders but eventually the freezing wet conditions saw them drop off one by one, until the comissaires declared Cooper the winner.

Meanwhile, BBC up-and-comer Ben Hogan, 17, showed his metal by maintaining his pace in the main bunch with much more experienced riders.

