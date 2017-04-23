Cycling to work cuts cancer and heart disease

BIKE BENEFITS: A new study has found by cycling to work you can cut the chance of cancer and heart disease by 50%.

DITCHING the car for a bicycle can halve your chance of a heart attack or dying from cancer, a new report has revealed.

While the hills around the Northern Rivers might appear daunting, getting on your bike to work, school or university could literally save your life.

And while walking to work might be easier, it's not nearly as beneficial as pedalling, said experts from the University of Glasgow.

On April 19, the British Medical Journal published results of a new study which shows cycling to work is linked to a substantial decrease in the risk of developing and dying from cancer or heart disease.

Dr Carlos Celis-Morales, from the University of Glasgow, said walking to work was associated with lower risk of heart disease, but unlike cycling was not associated with a significantly lower risk of cancer or overall death.

"This may be because walkers commuted shorter distances than cyclists, typically six miles per week, compared with 30 miles per week,” he said.

"Walking is generally a lower intensity of exercise than cycling."

However, in good news for those who might ride part of the way catch a bus the rest of their commute, the study also found some health benefits if people cycled part of their journey and took public transport or drove the rest of the way.