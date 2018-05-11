Why 160 cyclists are riding more than 900km

YOUNG GUNS: Six of the 11 youngsters who rode in the 900km Sydney to Surfers 'Robbo's Ride' to raise funds for Father Riley's Youth off the Streets charity, showed enormous grit in their first cycle event. Back Olivia Bewert, Nicholas Bleeker, Bergen Wells. Front Kaylee Irons, Claudia Biden and Steven Richardson.

IT'S a point of honour when on a cycle tour not to dismount your bike and take a seat in the sag wagon for tired riders.

But when you are one of 11 teenagers who have come from troubled backgrounds, have never ridden an event before, let alone one 900km long, it's absolutely remarkable.

On Thursday afternoon more than 160 cyclists in the 2018 Sydney to Surfers Robbo's Ride came through the Northern Rivers from Grafton to Casino, Lismore and a very welcome descent to Ballina, the peloton's mission was far more important than making the top of a race podium and collecting some bling.

For the man knowns as the Australian voice of cycling, SBS journalist and keen cyclist, Michael Tomalaris, his first time as the event's ambassador was a thrill.

He said everyone involved aimed to help top last year's $250,000 to raised funds for Father Chris Riley's Youth Off The Streets.

"What amazed me on this 900 km ride is we had 11 kids from hostile backgrounds take part and they have done amazingly well" he said.

"These kids as young as 15 and 16 who have come from broken families, one or two have literally slept on Sydney streets and were drop-outs, all living a life with an uncertain future have now turned this around with help from Father Riley and it's not as if they have been forced to do this ride, it's something they have wanted to do and they have done so with determination and happiness."

Some of youngsters spoke about what the event meant to them.

Olivia Bewert, 18, Kaylee Irons, 17, and Claudia Biden, 16, nominated the fantastic support from the whole group.

"When you ride into the finish of each stage, everyone is waiting and clapping us in," the trio said.

Bergen Wells, 16, said she thought it "was all about not giving up, while Nicholas Bleeker, 15, nominated "the downhills", and Steven Richardson, 15, with a twinkle in his eye reckoned "the best part was the food."

Tomalaris said the ride demanded a great deal of fortitude.

"But none none of the them have chosen to jump in the sag-wagon (bus), it's just remarkable," he said.

"I have been cycling for 15 years this is tough ride, yet we have people in their 70s doing it."

Ride co-ordinator Steve Heathcote said morale was very high amongst the cyclists and back-up crew of 40.

"We have 162 riders, 10 truck drivers, 18 back-up crew drivers and 12 marshals and we are lucky to have a great ambassador in Mike Tomalaris," he said.

Heathcote said the Engadine Rotary Club worked closely with the NSW Police Force to ensure that the ride was conducted in the safest way possible.

The 2018 ride departed from Sydney on May 5th and will conclude at Sea World on the Gold Coast on Friday May 11th.