'This was an avoidable incident, no two ways about it'

GHOST BIKE: These reminders of the death of a cyclist are a way for communities and families to mourn a loved one while reminding other road users to take extra care. Local riders erected a Ghost Bike as a memorial to Hans Nico Battaerd who was killed in November 2016 while cycling home from a training ride with the Ballina Masters Cycling Club.

WHEN a champion cyclist like Australian BMC rider Ritchie Porte crashes in the Tour de France, there's an immediate debate and response from race organisers, participants and teams about probable causes.

Whether it was human error as Porte admits or due to an infrastructure issue such as a pothole, hard questions are asked and a speedy and transparent response by those in charge of the course is expected to provide accurate answers and help avoid similar incidents in the future.

But when it comes down to an ordinary person hitting the tarmac, such as Byron Shire resident, Colin James Hadwell who was tragically killed last week in a cycling crash east on Bangalow Rd, Byron Bay, it seems a different story from those responsible for maintaining the roads.

Mr Hadwell's son Aidan, 37, said his father taught him compassion and he is simply grateful for medical personnel who attended the accident who kept Col alive allowing extra time for the family were able to spend with him.

"The first responders gave the family a beautiful gift in keeping him alive and we were able to be with him and let him go (at the hospital)," he said.

"Dad wan an experienced rider, he was riding behind his mate Robert Woollcot just the two of them out for the pleasure of riding a bike, it's only just up the road from our house and dad knew the roads around here better than anyone."

Repair not revenge

However, rather than seeking revenge, Aidan said he simply wanted to ensure no other family had to face what his had gone through over the past few days.

"I personally would like to see come out of this no heads rolling in council, it's everyone's fault who lives in this place who had allowed the shire of shirking their prime responsibility of maintaining their services," he said.

"For many years Byron Shire has avoided fulfilling their key role of ensuring infrastructure such as roads are safe and well maintained."

Aidan said he felt perhaps a vehicle may have passed too close, forcing his father into a pothole which then cause him to hit the road.

"This was an avoidable incident, so no two ways about it, Col would never have found the pothole on his own, ask any cyclist around here, they spend a good deal of time on the roads avoiding potholes," he said.

"Byron Shire's job is not to make the town look pretty but to maintain the necessary services, there are shires all around us who have plans around to manage their resources adequately, so my hope lies in getting the public to stop putting their heads in the sand and make these people accountable to make good decisions."

Witnesses asked to contact police

Officers from Richmond Crash Investigation Unit attended the accident scene and are investigating the circumstances.

On Tuesday a police spokesman said at this stage police are still investigating why Mr Hadwell crashed when he was about 650m from the intersection with Coopers Shoot Rd.

The spokesman said police are still keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and ask them to call the Ballina Police Station.

Local riders call Byron's roads a disgrace

However, according to local riders, the state of the Byron Shire's roads are a disgrace and could well be a significant factor in Mr Hadwell's untimely death.

Ballina Masters Cycling Club secretary, Andrew Downey, said members regularly cycle on roads all around the region and more maintenance and repair work must be done to ensure people's safety.

"Of the three local shires, Byron's roads are in the poorest condition," he said.

"I know they are working on Ewingsdale Rd, but it's not where cyclists doing training tend to ride as they don't have much shoulder and the bike paths are not conducive for other than leisure of recreational cycling."

To the man who serviced his bicycles, Mr Hadwell was a true gentleman of the road.

True Wheels bike shop owner David Martin, said while he was not a competitive rider, Mr Hadwell was a keen recreation cyclist and had undertaken many events in this country and overseas with his great mate Jeff Garrett.

"I've been preparing and working on his bicycles for 15 or so years," Mr Martin said.

"Col was always happy, was always a total old-fashioned gentleman with old-school chivalry, his passing has left a big hole in everyone's heart."

Shire unable to comment

A spokesperson for Byron Shire said they could not comment as the matter is the subject of a police investigation.

However, the spokesperson said the allocation of $146,000 for Bangalow Road in the Byron Shire Council 2017-2018 Operational Plan is for a project on Bangalow Road/Broken Head Road, south of St. Finbarr's Catholic Primary School.

"Council has in fact allocated $650,000 in the Capital Works Schedule for road reconstruction of Bangalow Road at Hayters Hill where we will be widening and reconstructing the road pavement, installing new safety road signage and providing some drainage upgrades," she said.

"This work will be undertaken in 2017/18 (and) the project design is currently being reviewed and Council hopes to commence construction later this year."

Byron Council has been working to improve roads with significant increases to annual roads expenditure from $4M in 2012 to $16M in 2016.

In its 2017/18 budget Council allocated $37,388,200 for capital works on local roads, an increase of $25million from what was spent in 2016/17.

According to the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) In the 12 months to May 2017, five cyclists lost their life on NSW roads, including Hans Battaerd last November.