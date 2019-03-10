Cyclepath named in honour of car crash victim

CYCLE OF LIFE: A new cyclepath from Byron Bay to Suffolk Park will be named 'The Ben Donohoe Memorial Cycleway', after family and freinds made the request. L-R Jarvis Donohoe 6, Angie Donohoe holding Nova Donohoe, 2, friend Melissa Armstong, Huxley Yeadon, 1, held by Ben's mother Yvonne Donohoe, at Byron Bay.

CYCLE OF LIFE: A new cyclepath from Byron Bay to Suffolk Park will be named 'The Ben Donohoe Memorial Cycleway', after family and freinds made the request. L-R Jarvis Donohoe 6, Angie Donohoe holding Nova Donohoe, 2, friend Melissa Armstong, Huxley Yeadon, 1, held by Ben's mother Yvonne Donohoe, at Byron Bay. Alison Paterson

A NEW cycleway will be named in honour of a young man who died in a single vehicle accident in 2010.

Ben Donohoe died when the intoxicated driver of a car he and friend hitched a lift with crashed into a tree on Bangalow Rd, Byron Bay, nearly nine years ago.

Now after a dedicated campaign by his family and friends, a new 5km path for cyclists to use between Byron Bay to Suffolk Park will be named 'The Ben Donohoe Memorial Cycleway'.

His mother Yvonne said she was thrilled with the news.

"It's fantastic Ben will be remembered in this way," she said.

"He was a local boy who grew up in Suffolk and did ride into Byron Bay often.

"It's great for the youth in Byron that they will know it's named for one of their own."

Family friend Melissa Armstrong said while transport routes such as roads and lanes are named in Byron Bay after poets and people, naming a cycleway after a young person will be recognition by council of the importance of youth in our community.

"Significantly Ben died along the stretch of road where the cycleway will run," Ms Armstrong said.

"That site is across the road to Byron Bay High School and St Finbarrs, it's the route that many students will travel everyday when going to the high school and to all of the primary schools."

"It will have particular significance for Ben's friends and family," she said.

"And will have a lasting legacy for all young people particularly thinking about safe transport choices. "

Cr Paul Spooner said the cycleway which is planned to run between Browning St in Byron Bay to Clifford St, Suffolk Park, "has been a long time coming."

"The main beneficiaries will be school children," he said.

"The public campaign to after it after Ben I felt was really appreciate and a fitting tribute to Ben.

What Council is try to do is make road ravel safer for young people."

Cr Spooner said Council had already received partial funding.

"I hope work can commence in 2019," he said.