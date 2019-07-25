Menu
READY TO RIDE: Participants in last year's Cycle For Life at Kingscliff - Fiona Slassor, Mike Lindley-Jones, Mark Dalton and Howard Clare.
JOIN IN: Cycle raises awareness about organ donation

Michael Doyle
by
25th Jul 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 9:37 AM
IT HAS fast become one of the more popular events on Tweed's social calendar and it is on again this Sunday.

An estimated 800 bike riders, walkers and campaigners will come together in Kingscliff for the annual Cycle For Life, a social bike ride or walk which will launch this year's DonateLife Week in Northern NSW.

DonateLife Week raises awareness of the need for more people to register as organ donors in Australia.

The ride will be hosted by the NSW Organ and Tissue Donation Service, which aims to increase the number of donors in the country to help the more than 1400 Australians who require lifesaving or life-changing organ or tissue transplants.

Cycle For Life involves participants completing a ride of 100km, 50km or 30km or a walk of 5km through the Tweed.

Donation specialist nurse and event organiser, Mary Campbell, said Cycle For Life was a great day out for families and friends and would be supporting an important cause. .

"The Cycle for Life is not a race, but a fun day out for the family, and a great opportunity to bring the community together in support of a very important topic," she said.

"Registration is important because it leaves families in no doubt of their loved one's wish to be an organ and tissue donor."

After the cycle and the walk, there will be a barbecue as well as information stalls and talks with organ donation recipients.

Registration for the event will be at 7am at Salt Central Park, Bells Boulevard, Kingscliff.

The cycle and walk is free and all ages are welcome to be a part of the day.

To join the Australian Organ Donor Register, or for more information, visit donatelife.gov.au.

For more information on Sunday's event visit www.cycleforlife.com.au.

DonateLife Week runs from Sunday, July 28, to Sunday, August 4, and is the national awareness week for organ and tissue donation.

