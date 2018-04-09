'Cycle of generosity': Take a book, give a book

Kyogle Council will consider joining up with the Street Libraries movement.

A NEW project that would encourage reading, sharing and generosity is on the cards for Kyogle.

At tonight's council meeting, Mayor Danielle Mulholland will ask her fellow councillors to support the Street Libraries initiative.

She said it would encourage literacy within the community.

Street Libraries provide people with an opportunity to place, swap or borrow books from a standalone structure which constitutes the "street library".

The Street Library movement has the goal of bringing neighbourhoods closer together.

"By participating in the Street Library movement, Council can help encourage reading, encourage sharing, and encourage community," Cr Mulholland wrote in her notice of motion.

"When people take a book and leave a book, they create a cycle of generosity that allows them to share books with those around them.

"Street Libraries are accessible from the street, and are an invitation to people to share the joys of reading with their neighbours.

"Books come and go; no-one needs to check them in or out.

"People can simply reach in and take what interests them; when they are done, they can return them to the Street Library network, or pass them on to friends."

Cr Mulholland said a volunteer from the Visitor Information Centre was currently designing a Street Library.

She said the plan was to build street libraries throughout the Kyogle Council area, in the villages.

Councillors will vote on the issue at tonight's meeting.