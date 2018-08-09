Coast man ‘grew too much’ cannabis

Cy Jenkins told the court he had grown cannabis for personal use but had ended up growing too much.

A GOLD Coast man who was so good at growing cannabis for his own personal use that he cultivated more than a kilogram faced up to 20 years prison at the Southport District Court today.

New Zealand-born Cy Jenkins, 31, pleaded guilty to producing 1.423kg of cannabis after police raided his Coombabah home in September 2017.

Initially, Jenyns said there were no drugs in the house, the court heard.

But after police found two 1m tall grow tents in a spare bedroom and dried cannabis throughout the house he made "frank admissions" the cannabis was for his own personal use and he had grown too much.

Grow diaries and instructions about growing cannabis were found on his computer.

The court heard Jenyns had agreed to sell a pound of the drug for $3000 to his mate Sam after his girlfriend told him to try and get rid of the drugs.

Prosecutors said the $2000 growing set up, which included a vacuum sealer, was "nothing more than a one off arrangement".

The court heard that up until last year Jenyns had smoked cannabis since the age of 17.

Jenyns, who was represented by Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied lawyers, was charged with seven drug related charges which included production and possession charges.

The maximum penalty for two of the charges was 20 years in prison.

Judge Catherine Muir gave Jenyns a 10 month prison sentence wholly suspended for two years.

"If you're caught again you won't be afforded that leniency," Judge Muir said.

"You May think there is a benefit to cannabis … but I assume you understand it's illegal."