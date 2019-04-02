CWA's crash course in car repairs

CRASH COURSE: Some of the CWA Lismore Evening Branch members attended a workshop on car maintenance from Grant McPherson at Maccas All Mechanical on Ballina Rd.

THEY may be better known for scones than car repairs, but there's no stopping these Country Women's Association members.

Last month eight members of the Lismore CWA Evening branch were given a crash course in car maintenance by mechanic Grant McPherson who has taken over the building on the corner of Ballina Rd and Diadem St in August 2018.

The Lismore born-and-bred mechanic, who has been working in the industry since he was 16, took the members through the basics including oil, batteries, mufflers and tyre rotation, using one member's car.

Mr McPherson explained basic mechanics and advised members on what to ask their car repair professional to ensure they have a working knowledge of how their car operates.

He said the better informed you are regarding how your car works, the better you are about ensuring it runs smoothly and avoids costly problems.

"It's always good to have a basic understanding of how your vehicle works,” he said.

"This way you can ensure the person working on your car does a good job.”

Mr McPherson was presented with a home-made cake and a card to thank him for demystifying the intricacies of car engines and mechanics.