CWA tearooms reopen in style after flood damage repaired

BACK ON TRACK: The NSW Country Women's Association Lismore branch celebrated the re-opening of their meeting rooms after being repaired and renovated from the damage caused by ex-Cyclone Debbie in March. Here, all the award recipients, members and CWA officials gather with Lismore mayor Isaac Smith, Thomas George MP, Federal member Kevin Hogan.

YOU can't keep good women down.

Rising from the flood and storm damage caused by ex-Cyclone Debbie, Lismore Country Women's Association members kicked up their heels to celebrate the reopening of their beautiful Lismore tearooms.

Good wishes and a gift from Linda Hurley, wife of New South Wales Governor General David Hurley, was one of the highlights at the official opening of the CWA tearooms on Thursday.

At a beautiful morning tea, acting branch president Jan Clifford OAM welcomed members and guests including CWA state vice-president Trish Stabback, group president Anne Kotz, Thomas George MP and Federal member for Page Kevin Hogan.

Ms Clifford thanked Mr George, Cr Smith and Mr Hogan for their steadfast support and encouragement to complete the paperwork to secure funds to rebuild the damaged kitchen and meeting rooms.

"We had applied for a grant to refurbish the kitchen and it arrived the day Debbie hit," she said.

"These gentlemen made sure we applied for grants and look at this wonderful facility now."

Ms Clifford and Ms Stabback presented members and community members with certificates commending their work as the 'CWA Members and Friends Clean Up Crew'.

She thanked them for their outstanding assistance in getting the tearooms back on track.

Then to loud applause, Ms Clifford presented to Lismore branch president Sue Mower who has been on sick leave, with a beautiful get-well gift from Mrs Hurley who visited the branch after the floods.

Mr George said he was simply doing his job in helping the CWA whom he praised for their constant support of the community.

"Getting your grants forms completed correctly made our jobs so much easier," he said.

Mr Page said the Lismore CWA receiving community assistance was good karma.

"The good you do in the community by helping people has come back to you," he said.

Cr Smith said the CWA are so much more than people think.

"When people gather in the CWA tearooms good things happen," he said.

CWA Members and Friends Clean Up Crew

Janet Henderson

Norman Henderson

Margaret Seydel

Jim Edwards

Robyn Stewart

Steve Stewart

Kaye Martin

Helen Dargin

Beverley Payne

Kathleen Ieraci

Rosalie Ellis

Claudia Frock

Monica Williams

Darla Mills

Annie Law

Hilary O'Brien

Jenny Dowell

Jane Gilbert (Absent)

Jethro Gilbert (Absent)

Stuart Hardy (Absent)

Philip Clark (Absent)