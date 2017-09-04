CWA supports yurt in Nepal for health and education

KNITTING FOR NEPAL: The Ballina branch of the CWA, L-R, handicraft officer Barbara Driscoll and international officer Wilma Austin, handed over knitted cubes and filled toiletry bags to president of Autitude Australia, Lee Russell and colleague, Isaac Reed. The articles will be distributed at a children's home in Nepal later this month.

YURTS are not something you normally think of something aligned with the Country Women's Association.

But the CWA Ballina branch is supporting the outstanding work of Autitude Australia, care for disadvantaged children and adults who have a disability and the organisation covers the Northern Rivers of New South Wales.

Autitude Australia's president and Ballina resident Lee Russell and colleague, Isaac Reed, travelled to Nepal in January this year and were able to obtain an empty yurt and transform it into an educational hub and a health care station.

Ballina branch secretary Yvonne Scarrabelotti, said they asked people last week to collect dozen of therapy balls and toiletry bags.

"Nepal being the CWA country of study this year, got us involved in supporting these children,” she said.

"They don't have a thing of their own.”

Recently Ms Lee and Mr Isaac visited the Ballina CWA and thanked the women for their support in knitting therapy balls which are used for therapy and learning, and sewing and filling toiletry bags for the CVDS Children's Home children's home in Nepal, which will be delivered later this month.

Ms Lee said she was thrilled with the Ballina CWA's support.

She said they will be appreciated as most of the children they work with are on the autism spectrum while others live with physical disabilities.

"These children are orphans and need all the help they can get, and while we can't change their past, we can try to give them a brighter looking future and these cubes and bag will make such a difference,” she said.

She said they also took other medical supplies, as the 42 youngsters in the children home were suffering from lice and scabies.

"We employ a nurse to look after their health care as some need epilepsy medication, a person to look after the sanitary care and a social worker,” she said.

"But after employing these people to care for the children's medical concerns, now all of the children are free of the disease.”

Ms Russell said the yurt which is constructed of skins and felt also contained stationery, sensory toys, a mini trampoline used for physiotherapy.

Now another volunteer Annie Carn and a new team from Autitude Australia, will travel to Nepal to distribute the goods, Ms Lee said.

"We try to get there every six months,” she said.

"If any organisation or business on the Northern Rivers wants to donate stationery, educational toys, toiletry requirements or medical supplies to go on the next volunteering working trip to Nepal in September and April 2018, please contact me on 0425343528 or lee.1967@live.com.au.”