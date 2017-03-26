CWA roar into town on two wheels and four

WOMEN ON A MISSION: Far North Coast CWA Group Council members Alison Larcher, Laine Ballard, Anne Kotz (group president) Janet Twohill, Jennifer Taylor (Grou sec.) Anne Parrington and motorcycling member Margaret Seydel at Alstonville on March 23, 2017.

THEY came by motorbike, car and on foot, to attend a meeting of Australia's largest lobby group.

The good ladies of the Far North Coast Country Women's Association, who represent women from all over the region, attended the group council meeting at Alstonville on Thursday.

Nearly 60 members from CWA branches including, Alstonville, Ballina, Bangalow, Benalbo, Casino, Kingscliff, Kyogle, Lennox Head, Lismore, Mullumbimby, Murwillumbah and Old Benalbo, participated in a robust discussion on a range of issues.

Group secretary Jennifer Taylor, said the meeting saw a lot of positive discussion on serious issues as well as a lot of laughter, and new and old friends came together.

"We are organising the fine-tuning points for the upcoming CWA State Conference in May at Tumbi Umbi on the Central Coast," she said.

"We also requested assistance from the more crafty members for knitted therapy balls and Twiddlemuffs for dementia patients in nursing homes across the region."

The CWA is the largest women's organisation in Australia and aims to improve conditions for country women and children.

Ms Taylor said the CWA FNC group comprised day and evening branches and new members are most welcome.