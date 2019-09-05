CWA is more than scones (but they are very good at scones)

We all love scones, and the CWA, but what about a "sconversation”?

We all love scones, and the CWA, but what about a "sconversation”? Elyse Wurm

THEY might be better known for their scones than mental health support, but for those who belong to the CWA, "starting a sconversation,” has a positive impact.

As the NSW Country Women's Association Awareness Week runs from September 1 to 8, branches across the region are embracing the theme of focusing on women's mental health awareness and support services in regional, rural and remote communities.

CWA Lismore Evening Branch honorary secretary Mary-Lou Fraser, said having "a sconversation”, can help make a difference when it comes to maintaining robust mental health in ourselves and in those around us.

She said CWA offers a decompression zone where members can relax and share experiences in a safe and nurturing environment.

"There's two sides to being part of the CWA,” she said.

"One side is one where you can share and talk, the benefit of being able to sit down with a cup of coffee and a biscuit, let go for a little while and having that safe space to talk,” she said.

"The other is being able to let go of your worries with the opportunity to get into crafts and cooking, planning and issues and help your community.”

On Sunday September 1st the Ballina CWA Branch held a number of activities including hosting a stall at Lismore Car Boot sale, inviting the public to learn about CWA's Awareness Week.

Branch spokeswoman Dianne Beck said their sconversation was a great success.

"Members handed out cards, fliers, pens and journals to help the general public learnt about Mental Health for Women,” she said.

"They were also invited to try one of our famous scones.”

CWA Far North Coast Group president Narelle Gotting said all the branches are taking a different approach for their sconversation.

"For example Casino CWA are holding their first evening meeting on Thursday September 5,” she said.

"They are inviting women to drop in any time between 4.30pm and 6.30pm at the community centre at 35 Walker St, Casino.”