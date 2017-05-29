CWA cooks up educational grants at Primex

COOKING UP A STORM: Once again the good ladies of the Far North Coast Group of CWA will provide delicious food at Casino's Primex in June.

FOLLOW your nose at the Casino Primex Field Day and you'll enjoy some cracker tucker provided by those chicks with attitude from the Country Women's Association, while boosting funds for their Education Grants program.

Primex will be held at Casino from Thursday June 15 until Saturday June 17 and the ladies of the Far North Coast CWA will again be providing food and drink in Pavilion One.

People looking for a tasty hot breakfast on a chilly winter morning will appreciate the fact this year for the first time the CWA will be rustling up bacon and egg rolls from 7.30am each day.

Take advantage of CWA's top tucker to enjoy a great start to a busy day at Primex, as they will also be serving steak sandwiches with meat provided by local producers.

CWA FNC spokesman Janet Henderson said the steak sangers were a big hit last year.

"We are also serving tea and coffee and sausage sandwiches as well as freshly made sandwiches and delicious cakes and slices baked by our members,” she said.

"And of course famous CWA home baked scones served with with jam and cream.”

Ms Henderson said all funds raised from the efforts of the CWA members, their families and friends will go to their Education Grants.

"These benefit local school children by helping with their school expenses such as uniforms, stationery and books,” she said.

"There will also be a raffle with very popular prizes, CWA cookery books will also be on sale, and we hope everyone at Primex will support the CWA in your area of the Far North Coast.”

Ms Henderson said she wanted to remind everyone the CWA have 17 branches in their FNC Group.

"If you would like to learn more about the work of the Country Women's Association of NSW, or you may feel that you would like to join and make a difference to your community, visit the website: www.cwaofnsw.org.au for your nearest contact person,” she said.

”Or pop into the Pavilion and say hello while you are Primex.”