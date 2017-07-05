Cutting her hair to fight cancer

Gemma sees her new hairstyle for the first time.

SINCE she was five years old, Gemma Kuiters has always kept her hair long.

The 16-year-old Casino girl has taken the brave step, however, and had 14 inches of it cut to help raise money towards the fight against cancer.

Gemma Kuiters prepares to have her hair cut having raised $1400 for cancer research. Samantha Elley

Using outlets through social media, such as Facebook and Instagram the Trinity student managed to raise $1,400 in two months.

"I'd decided that I'd cut an inch off my hair for every $100 I raised," she said.

"So that means I had to get 14 inches cut."

Gemma gets her hair washed. Samantha Elley

Gemma's incentive to raise money to fight cancer came when her uncle Wayne Gregory, 68, died recently from stomach cancer.

"There's heaps of people suffering in my family from cancer," she said.

"We also have the breast cancer gene in our family.

"One of my friends Cara Barnes, donated $900 to help my fundraising."

Under the watchful eye of mum Nicolle, French exchange student Ben Sapoval and local media, Gemma had her hair washed and then cut.

Firstly, Casino hairdresser Rose Duffy, who has just taken over Sharon's Hair and Beauty and will be re-opening as Heritage, put the hair in a pony tail.

Then she plaited it and cut the hair at the 14 inch mark.

The deed is done. Samantha Elley

"I am very, very proud of what Gemma is doing," mum Nicolle said.

"She rang and told her cousin (who's father died) who was in tears."

The hair that was cut will be donated to Variety to go towards making a wig for others who are doing cancer treatment or suffering hair loss called alopecia.

"I've raised enough to get a family chemotherapy for two weeks," Gemma said.

"$1260 was my goal when I first started fund-raising."