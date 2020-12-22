‘Cutting edge’ film studio establishes in our region

A still from virtual reality series Wentworth VR, a thrilling interactive cinematic virtual reality experience that follows the brutal world of the infamous, all-female Wentworth Correctional Center.

A NEW film production company that specialises in virtual reality films has open up in Byron shire.

New Canvas is the brainchild of CEO and executive producer Nathan Anderson, an Australian with an impressive catalogue of films he’s worked on, including The Matrix.

He has 20 years experience in tech start-ups and large media companies including Disney, Foxtel, and NBC Universal, developing and delivering projects across diverse digital platforms.

He was also the co-founder of VR studio Start Beyond, which produced titles such as Awake Episode One, Wentworth VR, Atlas Obscura VR and VR Noir, in partnership with Animal Logic, Microsoft and Fremantle.

Mr Anderson said the company will mostly work on VR projects.

“New Canvas is purely focused on entertainment projects,” he said.

“We’ll be working entirely in immersive media, mostly virtual reality, but also in some augmented reality, and we are looking at how storytelling and entertainment formats will evolve and adapt for this media.

“With VR the story happens all around you, not just on a frame in front of you, so the business will be experimenting with different techniques for adapting storytelling into this media and allowing audiences to control and interact with the action.”

New Canvas is working on two new VR productions: Lustration, a collaboration with Ryan Griffen, the creator of Cleverman (ABC/Sundance), and a stage-opera-to-VR- adaptation working with theatre and TV director Leticia Caceres.

Mr Anderson said the establishment of a dedicated immersive media studio will fast-track the evolution of Australian VR content for an entertainment audience.

“Byron Bay is a fertile space for creative thinking and has a lot of great talent in all disciplines of media and technology,” he said.

“Over and above just an attractive filming location, this area has the potential to really contribute on a global scale. New Canvas aims to build on the work already underway to make this area a sustainable, vibrant and important media industry hub.”

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch said the establishment of New Canvas in the Northern

Rivers is a win for the region.

“It’s really exciting to have this cutting-edge VR entertainment company based in Byron Bay, headed by an industry leader whose work over the last decade has been recognised internationally as best in class across VR, transmedia and multiplatform production”, he said.

