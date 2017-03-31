Cutest evacuees appreciating bacon sandwiches

IT WAS a long night for the 180 people who slept at the makeshift evacuation centre at Southern Cross University in Lismore last night.

For seven year old Lachlan it was "fun" and he got to sleep on a "long, blue thing" on the floor with his brother Cooper, 5. The boys are from Dunoon and staying with their grandmother in Lismore.

Aaron Blatter was warned about rising flood waters at his Union St home when his house mates knocked on the door of his room at 8pm yelling - "get out, we're going to drown."

He made it to the evacuation centre by midnight and at 7am this morning all he had were the wet clothes he was wearing.

Family and Community Service Disaster Relief coordinator Mark McFadden said fresh clothes were on their way with donations from the AngliCare charity shop coming in.

AngliCare's Disaster Recovery team leader Doug Ridley said they were bringing more blankets and clothes from their Goonellabah shop.

Mr Ridley had spent the night helping at the evacuation centre while his wife was unable to get to their home in Caniaba due to floodwaters and had to sleep in the car.

While people tucked into bacon sandwiches and hot coffee supplied by the Salvation Army truck, Mr Ridley said people would need blankets, clothes including new underwear, children's toys and socks today as they waited to return to their homes.

Items could be dropped off at the AngliCare Op Shop on Rous Rd in Goonellabah.

