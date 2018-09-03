Menu
Casino's Angus and Dean Murphy at the Windara Father's Day pig races on Sunday. Francis Witsenhuysen
Cuteness levels sky rocket at Father's Day pig races

Francis Witsenhuysen
3rd Sep 2018 1:56 AM
THE only difference between a horse race and pig race is there are no jockeys and there's a total cuteness overload.

Peppa, Smokin Ham, Carlene, Cougar, Johnston and Crackling Cecil were the stars of the annual Father's Day Pig Races at Windara in Casino on Sunday.

Families gathered in anticipation to watch the five big races, and among them was local dad James Hoffman who brought had the whole family down.

""I'm having a great father's day,” Mr Hoffman said.

"I've never been before, it's something different for father's day, but I consider everyday to be father's day because I have great kids.

"It's a great day out ... there's heaps for the kids to do and it's good to support Windara.”

Windara manager Debbie Gahan said the event was one of the non-for-profit organisation's biggest fundraisers of the year.

"It's always a great day out and there's free activities for the kids,” she said.

"Because it's on fathers day it's a good opportunity to celebrate all the wonderful men and fathers around in the community.

Ms Gahan said Windara relied heavily on community support and each year numerous local businesses in Casino sponsored the event.

"A very big thank you to our sponsors and volunteers,” she said.

Windara Communities Limited is an Australian Disability Enterprise which provides quality supported employment and training for people with a disability in the Richmond Valley.

Lismore Northern Star

