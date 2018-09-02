Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Casino's Angus and Dean Murphy at the Windara Father's Day pig races on Sunday.
Casino's Angus and Dean Murphy at the Windara Father's Day pig races on Sunday. Francis Witsenhuysen
News

Cuteness levels sky rocket at father day pig races

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
2nd Sep 2018 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE only difference between a horse race and pig race is there are no jockeys and there's a total cuteness overload.

Peppa, Smokin Ham, Carlene, Cougar, Johnston and Crackling Cecil were the stars of the annual Father's Day Pig Races at Windara in Casino on Sunday.

Families gathered in anticipation to watch the five big races, and among them was local dad James Hoffman who brought had the whole family down.

""I'm having a great father's day,” Mr Hoffman said.

"I've never been before, it's something different for father's day, but I consider everyday to be father's day because I have great kids.

"It's a great day out ... there's heaps for the kids to do and it's good to support Windara.”

Windara manager Debbie Gahan said the event was one of the non-for-profit organisation's biggest fundraisers of the year.

"It's always a great day out and there's free activities for the kids,” she said.

"Because it's on fathers day it's a good opportunity to celebrate all the wonderful men and fathers around in the community.

Ms Gahan said Windara relied heavily on community support and each year numerous local businesses in Casino sponsored the event.

"A very big thank you to our sponsors and volunteers,” she said.

Windara Communities Limited is an Australian Disability Enterprise which provides quality supported employment and training for people with a disability in the Richmond Valley.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
casino fathers day pig races windara
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man shot in Casino overnight

    Man shot in Casino overnight

    News A 31-year-old man has been taken to Lismore hospital after being shot on a Casino St last night.

    Hippest town has a property market that's hard to crack

    premium_icon Hippest town has a property market that's hard to crack

    Property But that could soon change... get ready to swoop in

    'People simply aren't selling' in these areas

    premium_icon 'People simply aren't selling' in these areas

    News Sound investment and ideal lifestyle... if you can find a property

    Town dubbed 'North Byron's Wategos' is new place to be

    premium_icon Town dubbed 'North Byron's Wategos' is new place to be

    Property It may be a little further north, but it's the next best thing

    Local Partners