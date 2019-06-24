'Cute little moments' at Lismore's Italian festival

FOLLOWING Lismore's iconic Lantern Parade, Piazza in the Park entertained thousands on Sunday with a celebration embracing food, music, educational talks, art and dancing inspired by Italy.

Event coordinator Aliison Kelly said the event is growing each year and this year the turnout was an estimated 4000 people.

"The people that I have spoken to are having a brilliant day, look at the weather, it's just gorgeous,” Ms Kelly said.

"There are some very cute little moments.”

Ms Kelly said she thinks the rich sense of community makes the Italian culture so appealing.

"They are very expressive and into beautiful food, coffee, wine and sitting together and talking.

"We can learn from that and to bring people together who are chatting among themselves and talking to each other is exactly what we need.”

Local dance teacher Serena Joy invited people to learn the tarantella on the dance floor.

"It's a traditional Italian folk dance and can be done in a whole group or can be done in couples, pairs or small groups, so today I have made it very simple so that young and old can learn it, so we can dance around and have fun,” Ms Joy said.

Piazza in the Park at Lismore Friendship Festival Amber Gibson

"It was a real pleasure.”

"This is a brilliant day to get everybody outside and communicate with each other and eat beautiful food and have some fun in the sunshine.”