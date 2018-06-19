'Cute' and ethical underwear by Northern Rivers designer

La Luna Intimates' second release Day Dreamer is out now.

LADIES, have you been trying to find sustainable intimates that look incredible and feel good on?

Then look no further than Byron Bay's very own La Luna Intimates.

Northern Rivers bred woman Emily Margan established the label in May 2017 after struggling to find underwear that was made from organic natural fibres but "still cute”.

"Growing up on the Northern Rivers of NSW I've always had a love and respect for nature, and been conscious of our impact on the environment,” she said.

"After working in the fashion industry for a couple of years I decided; why not create my own label?

"Something cute, comfortable and environmentally conscious that I would be proud to wear.”

A lot of work goes into designing each product, with a lot of trial and error.

Once satisfied, the designs are brought to life in Indonesia and hand-dyed by Ms Margan in her Byron Bay home.

"The development process can take a while but I love experimenting with the dyes in particular to see what I can come up with,” she said.

The collection is hand-dyed using botanical dyes, making every item slightly unique.

Her first collection, Wildflower, featured a one piece, two bralettes and three underpants and was inspired by nature.

"Turmeric creates the warm tones for our Dandelion, alkanet root for the soft subtle Lilac, and organic black tea for our earthy Cinnamon colourway,” Ms Margan said.

Following its success, Ms Margan launched her second release, Day Dreamer, last Thursday.

"The new range features two new tops and one new bottom in two new colours, blossom and fern,” she said.

"The cuts are really good, there is a lot of variety. In the pants for example there are four styles to choose from there is something for everyone.”

Ms Margan said she was overwhelmed by the positive response and interest in her product.

"It's growing slowly but that's good because it needs to be manageable for me,” she said.

"It's really nice to be a part of that community as well and meeting other brands, like minded people and see what else is going on in the eco-friendly fashion world.

"Ethical fashion is a way for me to explore my creativity by creating a brand and product that doesn't come at the cost of people or our planet.”

You can purchase La Luna Intimates online https://www.lalunaintimates.com/ or from Habitat in the Byron Bay Industrial Estate.