WAIT IS OVER: Typo staff member Shai DiBlasio, with area manager Gerhan Hampton and staff member Sydney Wilson at the new store in the Lismore Shopping Square.
Customers pour into Lismore's newest shop

Francis Witsenhuysen
27th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
HAVING to travel down to Coffs Harbour or up to the Gold Coast to get your Typo fix is over.

To the delight of eager fans, the popular chain store opened its doors yesterday in Lismore Shopping Square.

Area Manger Gerhan Hampton said the excitement was "real” from the public, with shoppers pouring through the doors the moment they opened.

"It's been really good, even while setting up over the last few days, people have been looking in and asking when we are opening,” Mr Hampton said.

"People are absolutely loving it... this is the first Typo to open on the Northern Rivers.”

Typo is one of the Cotton On brands, and offers "the coolest” gifting, home wares, tech and travel accessories and "quirky and funny” stationery.

Mr Hampton described Typo as a department store in a mini store, with clearly marked categories making the shopping experience easy and fun.

"We recently started to sell licensed products such as things like Sailor Moon and Friends products, which is exciting,” he said.

"We are also world famous for gifting. Our team of designers in Melbourne design every single product you see - all the products are original and they put their heart and soul into it. I'm proud to be on the shop floor selling them.”

He dispelled the stigma that Typo's range was only targeted toward youth.

"Our demographic and target age was between 18 and 30,” he said.

"A lot of people believe that because we sell the stationary that we are a lot younger - we are not. But we've found the younger customer is coming to us a little earlier now- so we've actually lowered that target market from 18 down to 12 now, but there is something for everyone.

"People used to take us to be a feminine store but we are aren't, there's plenty of things here that catch men's attention.”

Find Typo opposite Optus in Lismore Shopping Square.

Lismore Northern Star

