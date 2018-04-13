Customer threatens to sue Coast cafe over 'fake' French food

FRENCH AFFAIR: La Maison du Pattisier owners Francoise and Eric Pernoud in their new premises in Meridan Plains.

IT LOOKS like a croissant, it even smells like a croissant but is it really the French delicacy this cafe claims it to be?

Owners of La Maison du Patissier in Meridan Plains, Eric and Fracoise Pernoud, have been left gobsmacked after receiving an email from the Office of Fair Trade informing them someone intended to sue the business for "selling fake French food” and "false advertising”.

The couple have just recently opened their cafe, bakery and patisserie and said they had received nothing but rave reviews for their traditional French goods.

So it came as a shock to the Pernouds, who both hail from France, to hear these allegations had been made against their business, especially considering what they entailed.

The complainant has claimed the business advertised it sold macarons but when the person visited the cafe there weren't any on offer.

They also claimed that their French pastries were not fresh and not made on site.

The Pernouds said they took great pride in their business and guaranteed their offerings were traditionally French.

"Nothing is from the box. It's from the oven to the plate for us,” Mrs Pernoud said.

"Everything is made from scratch. It is all traditional French fare so plenty of real butter.”

Mr Pernoud said he worked from the early hours of the morning to create the pastries, bread and desserts they sell fresh on the day.

"It's a stab in the heart because we put so much care into our our products and service,” he said.

"I know there is nothing wrong with what we serve but it still hurts.”

In terms of the lack of macarons, Mr Pernoud said there were a number of factors that influenced their decisions to not sell the French treat.

"We are very close to the beach so it is too humid for macarons,” he said.

"I just spent three months in France and I found they are growing out of fashion.

"I've been making them since the '80s.”

Mr Pernoud said his mission was to introduce their customers to French desserts and pastries they may have not tried.

"You really get a Tour De France with all the offerings we have that come from different parts of France,” he said.

"If people want macarons they can go to McDonald's or somewhere like that as they are everywhere now.”

Mr Pernoud said they have received notice from the Office of Fair Trade that they will not be following up on the claims.

The couple said at the end of the day they know they provided quality products and they have welcomed the publicity that has come from the complaint.

"It's just nice to see all of the support that is out there for us,” he said. "It has actually brought a lot of traffic to the shop and we have been busy since our doors opened this morning.

"So the exposure has actually been beneficial for us, which is brilliant.”