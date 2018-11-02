Customer swaps empty bottles for $120

SUCCESS: CQ Recycling in Gladstone had a successful first day under the Containers for Change scheme.

SUCCESS: CQ Recycling in Gladstone had a successful first day under the Containers for Change scheme. Noor Gillani

CONTAINERS for Change started yesterday and Gladstone residents wasted no time making the most of the scheme.

Scheme participant and owner of Gladstone's CQ Recycling and Recovery Kevin Vickers said people started arriving at his business before it opened, with the day's first customer bringing a substantial haul.

"Our first customer brought in 1200 containers ... (and left with) $120," Mr Vickers said.

The day continued with a steady stream of customers who were "very supportive of the system", wherein containers were manually sorted and counted by employees who made sure each was eligible for a 10 cent return.

Mr Vickers said partnering with the not-for-profit government scheme resulted in employing four people in Gladstone.

Kylie and Paul Barnes visited the business yesterday to swap a load of containers their children started collecting months before.

"Our boys have been collecting for the last couple of months. That's like their pocket money, they're collecting so they can have a better time for Christmas," Ms Barnes said.

Mr Barnes said he thought the scheme was effective.

"It keeps the place clean as well, gets stuff off the side of the road," Mr Barnes said.

The CQ Recycling and Recovery Gladstone container refund point is at 66 Yarroon St.

Another drop-off point is Kanga Bins at 29 Chapple St.