Customer commends bank's flood comeback

HAPPY CUSTOMER: Alstonville resident John Reilly is now happy with the Commonwealth Bank's assistance after they initially did not inform him his safe deposit parcel was damaged during the floods.

A NORTHERN Rivers resident shocked about his bank's poor post-flood communication is now satisfied after he took his complaint to The Northern Star.

When Lismore Commonwealth Bank customer John Reilly first contacted The Northern Star in June, he was devastated about the lack of communications regarding the condition off his safe custody parcel stored at the bank and damaged in the March 31 flood.

After the article was published online and in print on July 26, Mr Reilly said he found the bank more forthcoming regarding the location and condition of the documents he had entrusted to the financial institution.

"I have now examined my safe custody packet and astonishingly found all the documents it contained to be in a tarnished but quite acceptable condition and in no need of replacement," Mr Reilly said.

"I would also like to compliment area manager Luke Barcham for his courteous and professional approach, he has done much to assuage my negative feelings towards the bank," Mr Reilly said.

The customer of more than 60 years said going to the media was the last resort after the bank had failed to keep him and his wife informed of what was going on with their parcel which contained many precious documents including wills and house deeds.

"I am quite certain that The Northern Star article has helped to ensure that those who have to cope with sentimental, financial or other loss will be appropriately compensated," he said.

However, Mr Reilly said he looks forward to hearing how the bank will handle future natural disasters which threaten the integrity of items they hold for safe-keeping.

After all, he said, you need to know you trust them with your precious documents.

"I hope they now conduct a thorough audit of this incident with a view to eliminating unnecessary risks to property and ensuring customers are promptly and fully informed in any future occurrence of this type," he said.

NSW Regional General Manager of ComBank, Sara Sutton, said she was delighted to hear Mr Reilly was happy with the outcome.

"It's been a challenging situation for anyone impacted by Cyclone Debbie and great to hear he was impressed with the help from Luke Barcham," she said.

"Going forward we are in the process of assisting customer with recovering and replacing documents."

Ms Sutton said the bank would now be reviewing its disaster practices and procedures.

"Any events like this we look at the whole gamut of issues and we are definitely looking at what happened and what we can do for our customers," she said.