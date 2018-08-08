Menu
Curtis Rona is hopeful of starting in Bledisloe I. Picture: RUGBY.com.au/Stuart Walmsley
Rugby Union

Rona cramming for Bledisloe edge

by JAMIE PANDARAM
8th Aug 2018 10:59 AM
AFTER joining Wallabies camp in Cessnock last Sunday night, Curtis Rona has spent his time cramming all the intricate game plans for the Bledisloe Cup in his head as he attempts to win the vacant No.13 jersey.

Rona is battling Reece Hodge for the outside centre spot in the opening Bledisloe Cup Test on August 18 at ANZ Stadium.

It's understood Hodge has the edge in the selection race - and the benefit of two extra weeks of training in the Wallabies squad as Rona was playing finals with the Waratahs - but the NSW man is determined to make a late push.

With Samu Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani ruled out through injury, outside centre has become the biggest selection conundrum for coach Michael Cheika, and the defensive pressure of the position will be the greatest factor in his decision.

"I feel like I've nailed it down, coming from the Tahs into the Wallabies there's always different defensive systems, but that's what I've been doing for the past 48 hours, trying to get my head around the different system and how it works," Rona said.

"That's what the challenge is going to be.

"I just got into camp, so I haven't spoken too much to the coaches about it, I'm just trying to settle in.

"Obviously there's that 13 position up for grabs, and I'll be hoping to get a spot."

Reece Hodge is expected to win the No.13 jersey. Picture: Getty
While Rona has played on the wing during his three Tests for Australia, he wants to make outside centre his own, having formed a handy combination at NSW with Wallabies playmakers Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley.

"I enjoy it, especially at the Tahs with KB and Nard, the combination we've had all year has been pretty good for me personally," Rona said.

"I've been enjoying my second year at the Tahs and they've taught me a lot, I've taken a lot of lessons from them and it makes it easier having them.

"All I can do is train hard and make sure I get all my details and know all my roles.

"And then the rest will look after itself. Whoever gets that position, I think is going to be ready."

