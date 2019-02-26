Macadamia farmer eyes off arts portfolio

Regional alliance, Creative Lismore, hosted a forum at the regional gallery for the Lismore Electorate to hear from the candidates Sue Higginson (The Greens), Janelle Saffin (Labor) and Austin Curtin (Nationals) on on the arts.

NATIONAL'S candidate for Lismore, Austin Curtin, has indicated he would put his hand up to be Minister for The Arts if his party is re-elected in the up-coming state elections.

Mr Curtin was speaking at a forum organised by the regional arts alliance, Creative Lismore, so the electorate could hear from the candidates about their position on the arts.

He told the packed room at Lismore Regional Gallery he would be willing to take up the arts portfolio if he were to become a minister in the next government to give the state "powerful voices for regional investment in the arts".

"Lismore had a great track record in the arts," he said.

Citing the recent state government's support for NORPA and the new gallery, he said it was important to continue to invest in the city's arts infrastructure in order for the city and its arts culture to thrive.

Janelle Saffin used the way in which the community came together after the flood to demonstrate how the arts should be supported if she were to be elected.

"People came together post the flood in a way I had not seen before.

"The arts enriches the community in very human ways.

"It provides joy and creates jobs and adds to the economy. I will work to secure resources, policies, and planning and practice for the arts," she said

She referred to Labor's recent pledge of $1.2 million to re-vitalise the CBD and said her party would fund the return of community development officers to find ways in which the region can reflect its culture through local business.

Greens candidate, Sue Higginson said the current government had failed the region with its $100million Cultural Infrastructure Plan.

The $100 million allocated was meagre in the government's overall budgets and largely ignored the needs of regional Australia to invest in its grass roots arts organisations.

"The regions need to be part of the state map of arts and culture. Our government does not understand the value of our culture and the need to share the stories of our region."

If elected she said her party would "harness the incredible capacity and resilience already here".

"It is about the people not the buildings."

She said the arts was about "wellness". Lismore was "a remarkable city and needed to express what happens in its environment".

Mr Curtin said funding should go to opportunities for parents to give their children classes "to get them off screens and learning how to paint and dance".

Creative Lismore reported the arts sector contributed approximately $16.4 billion to the NSW gross domestic product (GSP) and employed 118,000 each year.