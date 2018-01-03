Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Curtain rods and golf clubs used in attack at Casino

NSW police at coffs harbour boat ramp, arrest , gun, shots, handcuffs Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
NSW police at coffs harbour boat ramp, arrest , gun, shots, handcuffs Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

A MAN has been charged in Casino after attacking another man and threatening to burn his house down.

Police said that at 4pm on the December 31 a 32-year-old Kempsey man attended an Oak Avenue Casino address where he made sexual comments to a juvenile.

He was advised to leave by the property owner.

The 32-year-old left , but came back armed with a metal pole and curtain rod. After making several racist comments he damaged a victim's car and swung the pole at the victim.

At 12.30am the 32 year old returned to the house armed with a golf club.

He chased the victim down Oak Avenue, making threats to burn the victim's house down.

Casino police were called and arrested the 32-year-old.

He has been charged with two counts of intimidation, assault, destroy property, and two counts of armed with intent.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear at Casino Local Court later this month.

Topics:  assault casino intimidation northern rivers crime police

Lismore Northern Star
UPDATE: 'Severe cells' for third day in a row

UPDATE: 'Severe cells' for third day in a row

AN OFFICIAL severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.

BULL SHARK: Popular beach evacuated and closed

A 2.5 metre bull shark was spotted by the DPI at Wategos Beach, Byron Bay.

The 2.5m bull shark was spotted just before 10am

Hour long delays on Pacific Highway

There are significant delays on the Pacific Highway near Woodburn.

Drivers are advised to expect delays in travel

Rock band criticises Falls for lack of female acts

Camp Cope play at the Galaxy Stage on the second day of Falls Festival.

Camp Cope criticised the event for "booking only nine women"

Local Partners