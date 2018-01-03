Curtain rods and golf clubs used in attack at Casino

A MAN has been charged in Casino after attacking another man and threatening to burn his house down.

Police said that at 4pm on the December 31 a 32-year-old Kempsey man attended an Oak Avenue Casino address where he made sexual comments to a juvenile.

He was advised to leave by the property owner.

The 32-year-old left , but came back armed with a metal pole and curtain rod. After making several racist comments he damaged a victim's car and swung the pole at the victim.

At 12.30am the 32 year old returned to the house armed with a golf club.

He chased the victim down Oak Avenue, making threats to burn the victim's house down.

Casino police were called and arrested the 32-year-old.

He has been charged with two counts of intimidation, assault, destroy property, and two counts of armed with intent.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear at Casino Local Court later this month.